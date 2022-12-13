NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/13/22 PM

Winter storm watch counties have been expected one row to the south that now include Waupaca, Brown, Kewaunee, and Outagamie counties. The watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

We will see precipitation arrive later tonight from the southwest. A wintry mix will move through bringing some snow, sleet, and freezing rain, as well as regular rainfall. Some areas west of the Fox Valley could see some ice accumulation from a glaze to two tenths of an inch by the morning hours. Temperatures will warm into the lower to upper 30s during the day so that will mostly put a stop on any wintry precipitation accumulation until the evening.

A strong second wave arrives Wednesday night as rain will rapidly transition to snowfall. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour coupled with southeast winds gusting to 30 mph will cause some blowing and drifting while the snow is falling. Accumulations by Thursday morning will likely be 4-7 inches in the Fox Valley with 7-13 inches north of Highway 29. There's even a small chance of thundersnow.

The morning commute will have a good impact because of this snowfall. Thankfully the snow does rapidly lighten up by around daybreak so road crews will be able to get things cleaned up. A few snow showers or flurries will last into the evening and through Friday.