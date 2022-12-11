NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/11/22 PM

Mostly cloudy weather will remain for the next 48 hours before more wintry weather return.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s tonight with mostly cloudy weather and relatively calm winds.

Mostly cloudy skies remain for our Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday during the daytime hours, we will see temperatures rise into the mid 30s. Later in the evening, our next weather maker will approach.

A strong powerful early winter storm is currently wrecking havoc in the west coast with coastal rains and mountain snows. As this low pressure exits the Rockies, it will bring some wintry mix to Wisconsin. Some areas will see accumulating snowfall but currently where that will happen is still under question. It looks like Areas in the Northwoods will have the highest probability of seeing at least a few inches of snowfall starting sometime later on Wednesday.

As this storm system becomes a cut off low and lingers across the Great Lakes, some wrap around snow showers will persist into Friday and Saturday.

Another weather snow system may track through on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by next weekend after we start of the week off above average.