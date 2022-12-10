NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/10/22 PM

Snow showers will last into the overnight with some accumulations around a dusting to an inch possible. Freezing drizzle may mix in at times as well as temperatures fall below freezing.

Besides a few flurries, we should remain mostly cloudy for our Sunday with highs in the mid 30s and light winds from the north.

The next few days are going to be quiet weather-wise with highs in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

A more powerful weather system arrives Wednesday and could last into Saturday as the low pressure cuts off and stagnates itself over the Midwest. Some accumulating snowfall is possible for parts of Northern Wisconsin but it is too early to tell how much and who will get it.