NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/1/22 AM

We will be battling for warmer weather over the next 7 days as the jet stream wobbles with periods of mild weather followed by another push of cold air.

Wind chills in the morning are in the single digits, but there will be some improvements in the next day. Highs will climb into the lower 30s with a steady breeze at 10-15 mph out of the south.

We will remain mild in the upper 20s tonight with the continued south wind at 10-15 mph. Friday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will climb into the mid 40s with breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30.

A strong cold front arrives Friday night with a small chance of rain showers or a wintry mix. Some wintry mix showers or snow showers could stick around into early Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, cloudy skies will try to give way to some sunshine. However the sun won't help much as temperatures will only be in the mid 20s.

Another chance of a wintry mix is possible is Monday before another push of cold air Tuesday and Wednesday.