NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/6/22 PM

We will wake up with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Monday morning.

High pressure will remain in control with temperatures in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies Monday.

We will be slightly warmer on Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A warm front from our news weather system move north across our area. This will park off a few showers or storms, especially north of Highway 29. Once the warm front moves north, highs will rise into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will start off dry and mild with temperatures topping off in the mid 60s. A strong cold front moves through Thursday evening with showers and perhaps some isolated storms.

Temperatures fall into the lower 50s by the late morning Friday and then drop into the 30s by the end of the day.

A few flurries or wintry mix showers are possible Saturday as we begin a big surge of cold weather for the middle of November.