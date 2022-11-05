NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/5/22 PM

Talk about a windy Saturday! High wind headlines will expire tonight, but that does not mean the breezy weather is completely done. We will still have gusts around 30 mph Sunday, just not as windy as today.

Temperatures fall into the lower 40s tonight with rain ending with southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph.

Temperatures rise into the mid 50s for our Sunday with southwest winds sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Chilly weather welcomes us Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

A warm front will move northward early Wednesday morning. That could bring a slim chance of a rain shower, otherwise we will turn mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Another day of 60 degree weather continues Thursday but then a strong cold front moves in and drops our highs into possibly only the mid 30s by next weekend.