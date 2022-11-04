NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/4/22 PM

Heavy rains will continue into the overnight as a powerful fall storm moves through the Midwest. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to the upper 40s with breezy northeast winds running at 10-20 mph.

Rain showers will wind down Saturday morning with totals between one and three inches. When the rain end, the winds will pick up. As this low pressure moves across Wisconsin, we will see southerly winds crank up as gusts approach near 60 mph.

Because of this, much of Northeast Wisconsin is under a high wind warning, as well as wind advisories from 10 am to 9 pm. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s.

Winds will still be breezy Sunday but reduced around 20-30 mph gusts as highs climb into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.