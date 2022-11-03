NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/3/22 PM

Say goodbye to the 70 degree temperatures and hello to 50s and 60s as well as some heavy rainfall!

Lows will be mild overnight in the upper 50s and lower 60s which is still about 10 degrees warmer than our normal high for the year! Highs will only climb into the mid 60s for our Friday as heavy showers and storms move through. Winds will shift out of the northeast as the cold front passes with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with the continues risk of rainfall.

Rainfall totals by Saturday night should top out between one and three inches which will be very beneficial considering the lake of rain so far across much of the lower 48's including here in Northeast Wisconsin. Parts of the area are dealing with drought conditions.

Mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies return Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. It does get more chilly Monday with highs around 50 which is technically still above average.