NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/28/22 PM

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy with south winds at 10-15 mph with lows in the mid to lower 30s.

Tuesday: A mild but breezy day, highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s thanks to south winds at 10-20 mph. Rain showers will develop by the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Tuesday night: A strong cold front moves through and will cause rain showers to transition to a rain and snow mix. Some light accumulation of a dusting is possible.

Wednesday: Very breezy and chilly. Highs will try to mange to get to 30, but with gusty northwest winds, wind chills will probably remain in the teens.

Later this week: Temperatures will go up and down with highs in the mid 30s to the lower 40s as we see several weather systems move across the Midwest bringing a chance of precipitation.