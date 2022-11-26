NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/26/22 PM

Skies will increase in coverage ahead of our next weather maker tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the 30s with winds calming down around 5 mph.

A strong area of low pressure will move from the southern plains into the Ohio River Valley bringing some rain to the Midwest. We should be positioned far enough north that we only see a few light rain showers or sprinkles in Northeast Wisconsin. Heavier amounts of rainfall will occur much further south in Illinois and Indiana. Temperatures climb into the lower 40s with breezy north winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30.

Monday, a quick visit of high pressure welcomes us with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs are in the mid 40s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Some light rain showers may arrive as early as in the evening with the new weather maker moving in. This stronger low pressure will be capable of accumulating snowfall to the west and south of Northeast Wisconsin.

As cold air wraps around the low on Wednesday, temperatures will fall into the 30s with some light snow showers.