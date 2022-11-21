NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/21/22 AM

TODAY: Waking up to wind chills in the teens and 20s BUT temperatures are already 20° warmer than just 24 hours ago. Highs will climb into the lower to mid-30s today, with winds starting off feisty, gusting to near 25mph. They will calm as the day goes on and switch to out of the north. Feel like temps will stay in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day.

TONIGHT: Patchy freezing fog is possible overnight, as lows dip down to the teens.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Small chances for a light wintry mix, turning to light snow by Friday morning is possible. While rain is currently projected to hit south into Illinois and the Ohio Valley. Highs do climb into the lower 40s by Thanksgiving and continue into the weekend.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Sunny and 40s!