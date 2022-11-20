NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/20/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the mid 20s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb into the lower to mid 30s Monday with winds calming as the day goes on. We could see wind chills in the teens in the morning however with gusts up to 15-20 mph.

We will have a couple more days of dry weather up until Thursday which is Thanksgiving. There are differences in the forecast models on how strong this next weathermaker will be. Some predictions show a slight chance of rain showers, while others show a better chance of rain on Thursday and some wrap around mixed showers rain and snow on Friday.

Highs do climb though into the lower 40s by Thanksgiving and continue into next weekend.