NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/19/22 PM

Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 19, 2022
Get ready for a cold night as clear skies and breezy west winds drop our temperatures down into the single digits. Winds chills will likely be around 0 to -10.

We will see mostly sunny skies for our Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. A few flurries are still possible.

Next week looks a lot better with temperatures back in the lower to mid 30s. While it will still be below average, it will be warmer than this weekend.

Some lower 40s are possible as we get close to Thanksgiving before a slight chance of rain showers later Thanksgiving night.

