NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/18/22 AM

Chilly weather stick around for the next few days but a warm up is on the way next week with temperatures getting back into the upper 30s.

A few flurries or light snow showers will linger through the day as temperatures remain on the chilly side in the upper 20s with breezy west winds.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Saturday with some snow showers accompanying it. A light dusting to an inch of snow is possible. Temperatures will rise into the mid 20s only.

Sunday morning will be likely the coldest morning in over than 200 days with some areas waking up in the single digits. Highs will climb into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.

We do get back into the mid and upper 30s next week with a period of dry weather but another system could approach us and impact Thanksgiving Day with rain or perhaps a wintry mix.