NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/12/22 PM

A chilly weather set in today after a warm stretch of fall weather. It does not look like we will see any drastic warm-ups anytime soon. Highs today were in the mid 30s. Those are our normal highs for early December. We have gone from as much as 20 degrees above normal to 10-15 degrees below normal in a span of 48 hours.

A few flurries or passing snow showers will stick around tonight, but the activity will gradually dissipate as we get close to sunrise Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and possibly the teens if skies clear early enough before the morning.

Temperatures rise into the mid 30s with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Skies should turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 30s to begin next week. Another weather system approaches from the southwest and will bring the first widespread chance of accumulating snowfall to Northeast Wisconsin. Chance of snow begins Monday night and could last through Thursday. Currently, the models are showing around 1-2 inches of accumulation without subtracting the expected melting during the daytime hours.

After this system departs, another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in with temperatures dropping down into the mid 20s.