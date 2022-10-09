NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/9/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s tonight with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Some patchy fog is possible by the morning, but that quickly burns off with high pressure overhead providing sunny skies during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower to mid 60s with light south to southeast winds.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next 7, a warm front will lift north and rise our temperatures into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies to start but then some cloudy weather moves in by the evening.

We will see some light rain showers move into the area later on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Not much rainfall is expected with the cold front, but some chilly weather returns behind it.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark.