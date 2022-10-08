NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/8/22 PM

Temperatures tonight will be not as cold thanks to some cloudy skies moving in along a weak cold front. We should bottom out in the mid 30s to the lower 40s with light winds.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for our Sunday as we climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will turn off the lake at 5-10 mph.

Monday will be another similar day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s once again.

A brief warm up arrives Tuesday which will get temperatures back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s before a cold front returns Tuesday night.

Some rain showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday as our temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s.