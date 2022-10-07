Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/8/22 AM

It's a chilly morning and it will be a chilly day as temperatures warm only into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light northwest winds. A freeze warning is in effect for the Fox Valley and the lakeshore. We expect temperatures to drop into the 20s and lower 30s with light winds and mostly clear skies. We will warm into the upper 50s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Lower 60s are back Sunday and into early next week. We do have the potential for 70 degree temperatures on Tuesday but it will be one and done as a cold front moves in and brings some rainfall to the area.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Oct 07, 2022
