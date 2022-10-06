NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/6/22 AM

A strong cold front mushed through Northeast Wisconsin today, putting an end to the warm weather we've seen for the first part of the week.

A few rain showers will move through this morning along the cold front with gusty northwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30. Rain showers should be mostly done by the afternoon, but a few isolated showers are still possible. Highs should top off in the morning around 60 and then begin to fall shortly after.

Tonight, a few isolated rain showers are possible, especially along the lakeshore from lake effect rain showers. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Highs Friday will be cool, with temperatures topping off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast for the weekend.