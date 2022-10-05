NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/5/22 AM

We have one more warm day before a surge of chilly weather returns so get out and enjoy it if you can.

High temperatures rise into the lower to mid 70s today as clouds increase from the west. Winds will remain light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, we will cool off into the lower to mid 50s with a slight chance of some rain showers.

Temperatures drop Thursday with highs around 60 as gusty winds out of the north around 30 mph take place. A few rain showers are possible once again.

Mostly sunny weather, with highs around 50 are back on Friday, followed by frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning.