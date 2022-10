Get ready for another mild day for your Tuesday. There will be a few clouds with possibly a sprinkle to the northwest. Otherwise it will be mild with highs in the low to mid 70s without much in the way of wind.

Tonight is also dry with lows in the upper 40s.

You get one more mild day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s again before changes get here.

Thursday will be much cooler with a couple showers and highs around 60.

Friday will be chilly with highs around 50.