NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/31/22 PM

Beautiful weather sticks around for a few more days before the rain moves in this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening once the sun sets. Trick or Treating temperatures will drop into the mid to lower 50s. Morning lows Tuesday will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mostly sunny skies continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s with light southwest winds.

Skies turn more cloudy Thursday as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Rain showers will move in Thursday night into Friday morning and continue into the weekend as a secondary area of low pressure ride up along the initial cold front boundary. This will result in temperatures falling in to the mid 50s by early next week.