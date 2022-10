After some patchy fog burns off, we'll have plenty of sunshine today with highs near 70 degrees.

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds and lows in the mid 40s.

Get ready for more mild air for your Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Changes are on the way Wednesday night into Thursday with chances of rain and much cooler conditions. Thursday will be windy with highs only in the upper 50s. Frost or a hard freeze will be possible on Thursday and Friday nights.