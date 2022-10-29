NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/29/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s tonight under mostly clear skies. There will be some patchy dense fog in spots that develop by daybreak.

Skies turn mostly cloudy for our Sunday with high temperatures still in the lower to mid 60s.

The sun is back on Monday for Halloween as temperatures rise into the mid 60s. This will be around 15 degrees above normal. By the evening, we will cool off into the lower to mid 50s for those doing trick or treating.

We have a potential to reach 70 to start November before cooler weather returns by the end of the work week.