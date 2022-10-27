NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/27/22 PM

Skies turn a little cloudy tonight as the remnants of some rains showers to our west fall apart as they head into Central Wisconsin. We are not expecting any rainfall as the precipitation should evaporate before reaching the eastern part of the state. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s with calm winds.

Highs are close to 60 Friday with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph with mostly sunny skies.

We have a stretch of lower to upper 60s beginning on Saturday and lasting through Thursday. There are also some signs that some lower 70s may make their return as well as we continue into the first 7 to 10 days of November. Each day should experience mostly sunny skies this weekend through next week.