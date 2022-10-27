Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/27/22 PM

Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 15:30:08-04

Skies turn a little cloudy tonight as the remnants of some rains showers to our west fall apart as they head into Central Wisconsin. We are not expecting any rainfall as the precipitation should evaporate before reaching the eastern part of the state. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s with calm winds.

Highs are close to 60 Friday with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph with mostly sunny skies.

We have a stretch of lower to upper 60s beginning on Saturday and lasting through Thursday. There are also some signs that some lower 70s may make their return as well as we continue into the first 7 to 10 days of November. Each day should experience mostly sunny skies this weekend through next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018