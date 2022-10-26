Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/26/22 PM

We are moving into a quiet weather pattern for the next 7 days as temperatures go from below average to above average once again. Temperatures will call into the lower 30s tonight with mostly clear skies and calm winds. We will be warmer for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies with mid 50s and southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Upper 50s to the lower 60s should be our highs on Friday with mostly sunny skies once again. High school football temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s. The 60s are back this weekend and next week with mostly sunny skies. All this dry weather will impact our dry weather overall for October.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 18:31:00-04

We are moving into a quiet weather pattern for the next 7 days as temperatures go from below average to above average once again.

Temperatures will call into the lower 30s tonight with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

We will be warmer for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies with mid 50s and southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Upper 50s to the lower 60s should be our highs on Friday with mostly sunny skies once again. High school football temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s.

The 60s are back this weekend and next week with mostly sunny skies.

All this dry weather will impact our dry weather overall for October.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018