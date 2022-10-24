NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/24/22 PM

Say goodbye to the 70s because cooler weather is returning to Northeast Wisconsin.

A cold front tonight will bring some rain showers to the area as well as cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s.

Winds shift to the west and northwest for our Tuesday as highs only rise into the mid 50s. Rain showers are expected, especially along and east of the Fox Valley.

A few isolated rain showers will stick around for our Tuesday night, but we should see dry weather return Wednesday with the second half of the day turning sunny.

Mostly sunny weather sticks around Thursday through the weekend as a high pressure builds in across the Great Lakes.