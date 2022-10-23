NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/23/22 PM

Watch Now
Some showers and storms will move in tonight as winds remain breezy out of the south. We should cool off into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Additional isolated showers and storms will stick around for our Monday as high temperatures climb into the lower 70s for one last time for the foreseeable future. More rainfall is on the way Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday as additional area's of low pressure advance in from the south. Rainfall totals by Wednesday could approach an inch in some areas. High temperatures after Monday will dip down into the lower to mid 50s for the rest of the week.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 23, 2022
