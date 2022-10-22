NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/22/22 PM

The sunny and warm weather continues for the next two days before the 50s return.

Skies will clear tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light south winds.

Lower 70s are once again expected Sunday. There will be more cloud cover however as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

Some showers and isolated storms will move in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. There will be a break in the rain during the day before additional rain showers move in later in the evening and into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures fall into the 50s with additional rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some dry weather returns soon after Thursday into the weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s