NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/21/22 PM

The 70s have returned to Northeast Wisconsin this afternoon with the help of the steady south breeze.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

We are warming back into the mid 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and once again, breezy winds out of the south and southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 to 25 mph.

Mostly sunny weather continues on Sunday with possibly some patchy fog in the morning. Highs will climb back into the lower to mid 70s.

Later Sunday night into Monday, a cold front will move in and bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area. Rainfall amounts look minimal under a quarter of an inch.