NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/20/22 PM

Warm weather is here starting tomorrow, but these temperatures won't last forever and may be the final hoorah before normality hits later next week.

Temperatures fall into the mid and lower 30s tonight with light south winds and mostly clear skies.

Mostly sunny weather and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s welcome us on Friday. It will be breezy however with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph.

We have more of the same weather conditions this weekend with a steady south flow and mostly sunny skies under highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move in on Monday evening, behind it, cooler air with highs back in the 50s.