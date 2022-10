We will see mostly clear skies with calm winds tonight as lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We do warm up on Monday into the mid and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Lower 70s are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday, before a strong cold front moves in. This will drop highs greatly down into the lower 50s and possibly the upper 40s.

Get ready for some cooler fall weather to arrive.