NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/16/22 PM

A freeze warning is in effect for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties tonight. Temperatures across all of Northeast Wisconsin will dip near or below freezing tonight, expect right along the immediate lakeshore.

Get ready for some more rain showers tonight, and then some snow! It is a growing possibility that by Monday morning, our ground might be covered with a light dusting of snowfall. It won't be as bad though compared to the U.P. where winter storm warnings are in effect for the expectation of over a foot of snow.

Highs on Monday will rise to near 40 with gusty northwest winds up to 35-40 mph. Wind chills will dip down into the mid 30s during the day. Door County does have a wind advisory through Tuesday evening.

Highs on Tuesday will rise into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer weather does arrive as we get into the weekend. Temperatures could get to near 70 degrees!