NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/15/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s tonight with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Highs are back in the upper 40s Sunday with a few rain showers in the afternoon with breezy northwest winds gusting to 20-30 mph.

Another push of cold air moves in Sunday night with freeze conditions likely. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. As this happens, lake effect snow showers will develop along the south shores of Lake Superior. Some of these showers could move into parts of the far Northwoods with a light dusting of snow on Monday morning.

If you aren't a fan of the chilly temperatures, a warm up is on the way. Highs could get into the mid and upper 60s by next weekend!