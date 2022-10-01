NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/1/22 PM

Dry and quiet weather continues across the area. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light northeast winds.

A cooler day is expected Sunday as northeast winds continue with high pressure from Canada drawing in this cooler weather. Temperatures should top out in the lower to mid 60s with the continued light northeast wind.

We do warm up on Monday into the mid and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Lower 70s are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday, before a strong cold front moves in. This will drop highs greatly down into the lower 50s and possibly the upper 40s. Get ready for some cooler fall weather to arrive.