NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/7/2023

Temperatures fall into the mid and upper teens tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see some patchy fog in areas tonight as well.

While we may see some fog in the morning as well as some cloudy skies, signs are pointing to skies clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow night, for the Packers game, the weather looks quiet with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by kickoff and falling into the lower 20s by the end of the game.

The week ahead is showing dry and above average temperatures in the area as highs climb into the upper 30s.