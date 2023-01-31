NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/31/23 Morning

Today: Wind chills will improve as we head into the afternoon getting closer to around 5 below zero. Temperatures will rise into the lower teens with southwest winds around 5-15 mph. We will see mostly sunny weather for the first half of the day with some cloudy weather advancing in the later afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday: Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 20 with mostly cloudy skies and light southwest winds.

Friday: A cold front late Thursday night will push another surge of cold air to our area. Temperatures will plunge into the single digits for highs and wind chills back in the -10 to -20 degree range.

Saturday: We are back in the upper 20s with cloudy skies.

Sunday: A weather disturbance could bring some light snow showers in the morning before temperatures rise into the lower 30s.

Monday: Highs climb a few degrees above freezing with possibly a chance of some light rain showers in the evening.

The long range outlook is pinpointing to some above average temperatures returning with highs in the lower to upper 30s beginning Sunday and possibly lasting through the next 10 days.