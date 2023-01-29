NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/29/23

Tonight: A wind chill advisory is in effect for Langlade County with wind chills near -20 to -30 degrees by the morning. Elsewhere, wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees by the morning under partly cloudy skies.

Monday: Highs will be around 20 degrees below normal around the single digits with wind chills in the negative teens and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Wind chills will be around -10 to -20 in the morning as we wake up with actual temperatures near 10 below. We will climb into the lower and mid teens with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Warmer air returns with highs in the lower to mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Temperatures and cloud conditions will be very similar compared to Wednesday as highs will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday: Another push of cold air arrives as we end the work week. Temperatures will only be in the lower teens running 15 degrees below normal.