NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/28/23

Tonight: Snow showers will move across the southern half of the viewing area bringing some light accumulations from around a dusting near Highway 10 to 1-4 inches down near Fond du Lac Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties. With winds off the lake, there will be some locally higher totals the the shore from Manitowoc County and points south. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and lower teens as the snow ends an skies begin to clear a little.

Sunday: Winds will begin to shift out of the north and northwest as we prepare for some bitterly cold weather to arrive Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid teens to lower 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday: The coldest day of the week will be this day as high temperatures possibly not reaching above 10 degrees with wind chills around -5 to -15 depending on the severity of the wind. Wind chill advisories are possible.

Tuesday: Still another cold day with high temperatures around 10 degrees and wind chills around -5 to -15 in the morning hours.

The rest of the week does show some improvement as highs rise into the upper teens with winds chills around 10 degrees. Upper 20s arrive back as soon as Saturday.