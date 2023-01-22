NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/22/23

Cloudy skies remain tonight with temperatures falling into the upper teens under light west winds.

There is a cold front that will move in Monday evening. Some light snow showers will be along this front but very little moisture will be left over from it so snowfall amounts will only result in a tenth to two tenths of an inch.

A few flurries or snow showers will remain on Tuesday before another storm system moves into the Great Lakes on Wednesday.

This storm will pass to our south with the heaviest snowfall amounts from St. Louis through Indianapolis. With that being said, some light snow will stretch all the way up here. Snow accumulations around an inch or two could accumulate especially by the lakeshore from northeast winds providing a lake influence.

The next chance of snow will be on Friday.