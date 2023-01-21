NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/21/23

Light snowfall will move through Southern Wisconsin but some flurries or a stray snow shower are possible for areas along and south of Highway 10. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy for our Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s under light northwest winds.

Mostly cloudy weather continues Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s once again.

A few flurries or possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s.

Another chance of snow returns Monday that may add a light dusting on the ground.

Overall temperatures will remain near or above average in term of highs, however, it will be cooler than what we have experienced for much of this month.