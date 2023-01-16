NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/16/23

Rain showers will continue tonight but will eventually mix in with some snow showers as we transition into tomorrow. Temperatures will still be warm in the upper 30s so any snow flakes that may mix in won't accumulate.

We will see quiet weather conditions Wednesday under mainly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Our next storm system will arrive very early Thursday in the form of snowfall this time. We have a possibility of more than six inches of snowfall for some areas by the time the storm system wraps up late Thursday night.

Cooler weather arrives by the weekend.