NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/15/23

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas northwest of the Fox Valley tonight. As temperatures fall into the lower 30s with precipitation arriving from the south, a wintry mix in the form of some freezing rain, sleet, and some snow are all possible. A light glaze of ice may develop by the morning before temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s, transitioning any wintry mix to plain rainfall.

Rain will continue for our Monday with total around a half inch before some cooler air begins to wrap around on the back side of this low pressure. Monday night into Tuesday morning, some rain will turn over to some wintry mix in the Northwoods. A light amount of snow under an inch is possible during this time.

The second half of our Tuesday will remain precipitation free with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next storm system to keep a close eye on is a possible snow storm on Thursday. For over 5 days, we have been seeing model runs producing snowfall accumulations between 4-8 inches in the Midwest somewhere from Illinois into Wisconsin. Right now there are still some small differences in the track of the storm, but there are some forecasts showing Northeast Wisconsin right under the bulls eye of this storm.

More details will continue to come.