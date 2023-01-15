NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/14/23

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 20s under light south winds.

Mostly cloudy weather continues for our Sunday as high temperatures rise into the upper 30s with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Rain showers move in Sunday night with a rainy Monday on the way. We could see rainfall totals over a half inch. Temperatures will once again rise into the upper 30s.

A light wintry mix will work in later on Monday night into Tuesday morning with possibly some light accumulation with a dusting to an inch possible in the Northwoods.

After some quiet weather for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday, we are watching our new weather system that could bring more snowfall to the area Thursday.