NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/1/23

Some areas broke into a little bit of sunshine this afternoon mainly south of Highway 29. Don't get used to it as cloudy skies will be filling back in tonight with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s.

Expect highs on Monday to rise into the lower to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies and light and variable winds. Later at night, our next storm system approaches from the south and will bring a mixed bag of wintry precipitation to the area.

At the moment, the greatest risk from this storm will be freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning for areas northwest of the Fox Valley. Some data suggests between a tenth to two tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is possible. As a warm front moves further north during the day Tuesday, the risk for freezing rain should diminish.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, cold air will wrap around on the back side of the storm. Some minor accumulating snowfall is expected.

Temperatures fall briefly into the 20s Thursday and Friday before coming back into the 30s by the weekend.