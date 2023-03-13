NBC 26 Weather - Blowing and drifting snow

The worst of the snow is over. There are some locations in the Fox Valley that received around a foot of snow over the last several days. In the wake of this, the winds are still gusty out of the north, blowing and drifting the snow, especially on roads that go east-west. Highs today will only make it to 30°. -Meteorologist Michael Fish.

Tonight, the wind will be dying down with cold lows in the lower teens.

At least the sun is back for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Another storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday with mostly rain to start the event, but the potential of some snow to finish things on Friday. It’s far too early for specifics for this next system.

