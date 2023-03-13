Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather - Blowing and drifting snow

The worst of the snow is over. There are some locations in the Fox Valley that received around a foot of snow over the last several days. In the wake of this, the winds are still gusty out of the north, blowing and drifting the snow, especially on roads that go east-west. Highs today will only make it to 30°.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 07:20:08-04

The worst of the snow is over. There are some locations in the Fox Valley that received around a foot of snow over the last several days. In the wake of this, the winds are still gusty out of the north, blowing and drifting the snow, especially on roads that go east-west. Highs today will only make it to 30°. -Meteorologist Michael Fish.

Tonight, the wind will be dying down with cold lows in the lower teens.

At least the sun is back for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Another storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday with mostly rain to start the event, but the potential of some snow to finish things on Friday. It’s far too early for specifics for this next system.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018