NBC 26 Weather - Accumulating snow possible

Today looks quiet with a few clouds and highs in the low 40s.

Things should also be quiet on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s again.

Late Friday night into Saturday, a storm system will be moving through the upper Midwest. One computer model has a weaker system, and mostly missing us to the south. Another has it hitting half the area. There’s another though that keeps hitting all of our area with a bunch of snow. Because of this discrepancy, it’s too early to make the call, but just keep an eye on late Friday night and Saturday. If we would see snow, it would be heavy to shovel, and because it would be heavy, it wouldn’t blow and drift around much.

The sun will be back on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s, so we’d be doing some melting.