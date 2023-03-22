NBC 26 Weather - A mild afternoon

Today will actually be quite mild this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Any precipitation should move out.

Another nuisance system may move through on tonight with some rain or snow, but there are still some question marks with that. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Any flakes move out Thursday morning, then things look quiet Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Saturday, a storm system will be moving through the upper Midwest. There are two computer models that keep this system and it’s snow to our south. There’s another though that keeps hitting our area with a bunch of snow. Because of this discrepancy, it’s too early to make the call, but just keep an eye on Saturday.