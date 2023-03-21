NBC 26 Weather - A few snow/rain showers

A frontal boundary will be lifting back north today with a few scattered snow showers or flurries with it. If you would see a snow shower, any accumulation would be minor. It’s not going to help our temps much though with highs only in the upper 30s.

A weak system moves through late tonight with some rain for many, though some snow in the far Northwoods. North, they could see 1-2” of snow. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Any precipitation should move out Wednesday morning with highs in the mid 40s.

Another nuisance system may move through on Wednesday night with some rain or snow, but there are still some question marks with that.

Our high temperatures may touch at least 40° from Wednesday into the weekend.