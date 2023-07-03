NBC 26 Video Forecast - Hot with a chance of storms

Monday: Hot and humid! Highs in the 90s with plenty of sunshine.
July 4th: Humid and hot! Highs around 90 with mostly sunny skies. A chance of strong thunderstorms later in the evening hours. Stay weather aware!
Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s. Potential for severe weather later in the evening.
Thursday - Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 10:25:48-04
